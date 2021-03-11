fbpx
FEC Okays Construction Of 3 Power Sub-Stations

March 11, 20210132
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday granted approval for the construction of three power sub-stations in Kano and Benue States.

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The council approved the construction of three sub-stations, two in Kano State and one in Benue State. Council also approved the extension of transmission lines in Umuahia, Abia State and Mbano, Imo State.

“The cost for the extension of transmission lines in Abia and Imo States is $506,324.40 plus N34,034,000 local content.”

On the amount for the construction of three sub-stations in Zaki-Biam, Benue State and Bichi and Kanyi, Kano State, he said “The one in Zaki-Biam is $8.6 million while the local content is N2.08 billion. The second one in Bichi is $9.6 million-plus N1.7 billion local content. The one in Kanyi, Kano State is $9.5 million-plus N1.7 billion.”

On why the ministry was embarking on new projects, the minister said: “There has not been any problem so far.  But we just have to expand the national grid for a sustainable supply of electricity and also to improve capacity. That is all.”

Collaborating Saleh’s position, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said: “You see before now, there’ve been complaints that more power is being produced compared to what is being wheeled out.

“So, what he’s been doing recently, is to improve the capacity of the TCN to transmit more power. So, all these contracts you heard of is about improving the capacity of the TCN so that when this electricity is produced, it will get to our homes,”  he added.

FEC Okays Construction Of 3 Power Sub-Stations
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh

