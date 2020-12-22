fbpx
FEC Okays $2.016 billion For Ibom Deep Seaport

December 22, 2020025
The federal government has approved the sum of $2.016 billion for the first phase of Ibom Deep Seaport (IDSP), according to a statement credited to the Akwa Ibom state government.

The state’s commissioner for economic development and IDSP, Akan Okon, made the disclosure in the state capital, Uyo.

He said that Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval for the implementation of the first phase of IDSP on December 16, 2020.

He further stated that the project will improve the employment opportunities for people in the state. The state government is targeting the creation of 300,000 jobs through the project

“Akwa Ibom is industrialised because this project, when operational, will solve and arrest critical problems in the state most especially the issue of unemployment and then stimulate our state economy accordingly,” Okon said.

“The total cost of construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport is $4.6 billion but the first phase of it is $2.016 billion which was approved on Wednesday, December 16 by the federal government.

“The port will increase the revenues of both the federal government and Akwa Ibom.”

He said the port will be constructed in phases and the first phase will have 10 terminals.

“Ibom Deep Seaport with Ibom industrial city would employ not fewer than 300,000 personnel in its first phase.”

Okon explained that the IDSP structure would be built on 60/40 percent, meaning 60 percent for the private sector and 40 percent will go to the public sector.

FEC Okays $2.016 billion For Ibom Deep Seaport
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh

