FEC Okays 191 Memoranda on Policy, Contracts – Boss Mustapha

Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total of 191 out of the 282 memoranda on policy and contracts forwarded to it by ministers within the last year.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said yesterday at the first ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja that as of September 2, FEC granted memoranda, briefs and notes processed by the Cabinet Affairs Office under the Office of the SGF.

He added that 50 of the 191 memos were policy-related, with 128 as project contracts and 13 council notes. The federal government has also provided technical support in the form of training to all ministries towards improving their capacity in cabinet documentation and processing.

The SGF also said the federal government had been unable to effectively track and monitor FEC-approved policies, projects and programmes as earlier envisaged apparently due to the lockdown arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured cabinet members that the process would soon be accelerated by the Delivery Unit.

The retreat was a sequel to a presidential retreat that was held in August 2019 for minister-designates, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries to prepare and sensitise cabinet members on the policies, programmes and projects of government and the road map towards the delivery of its priorities and Next Level Agenda for 2019 – 2023.

Mustapha said the three-day retreat would be used to review the performance of each minister in delivering the priority projects assigned to them upon their appointment in 2019, identify key impediments to implementation and re-strategise on how to deliver on the priority areas by taking into cognisance key underlying factors that have affected performance and delivery.

He said the report of the analysis and synthetisation of the assessment and the review of ministerial performance reports would be presented during the technical session.

The self-assessment template that was completed by all ministries was validated by the OSGF and its technical partners through engagements with the ministers.

Source: THISDAY