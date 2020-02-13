FEC Okays ₦867.2 million for Design of Extra Lane on Kano-Abuja Highway

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the sum of N867.2 million for engineering design of an additional lane on the Kano-Abuja highway.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola revealed this to Journalists while briefing them on the outcome of the weekly cabinet meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to appoint a consultant for the engineering design of the additional lane for the Abuja-Kano highway for the sum of N867.263 million. The Council approved that memo for the work to be executed in five months.

“Abuja Kano is already under construction, it was awarded in December 2017 but we now reviewed that project, giving that the road was built in the early 90s and the traffic that has grown there now so as we are doing the construction we might expand the carriage way from two lanes each way making four, to three lanes each way making six lanes.

“So, we have to design an additional lane on both sides comprising of 365 kilometers each way and we have to also make a new design for about 66 bridges across the entire length so it’s the consultant that will do that design that was approved today.”

Source: VON