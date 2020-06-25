FEC Okays ₦122.2 billion for Construction of 7 Roads

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N122.2 billion for the construction of seven roads across the country.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this to State House Correspondents while briefing them at the end of Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum for the award of a couple of roads across the country. There are seven roads in all. The roads were valued at a total sum of N122. 280 billion, are expected to generate employment for about 2,564 people”.

Giving details of the contracts, the Works Minister said: “The roads include dualization of Akure to Ado Ekiti road connecting Ondo and Ekiti states at the sum of N23. 751 billion, Construction of Ukana-Akpautong-Ikot Ntuen road in Akwa Ibom State, for N1. 538 billion, construction of Iluke-Aiyetoro Kiri-Abugi-Eggan road in Kogi State for N25.352 billion.

“Rehabilitation of Odo-Ona Elewe Idiayunre-Marou Ogun State border road in Oyo state for N4, 628, 429 billion, construction of Tamawa-Gulu road in Kano state phase three, Maigar-Guru section for N1, 508, 952 billion, rehabilitation of Potiskum-Fika-Bajoga-Gombe road linking Yobe and Gombe states for N59.759 billion, construction of Kachako-Danbazzau road in Kano State for N6..749 billion.”

Fashola stated that the Council approved the award of the roads for implementation under the 2020 Appropriation.

Source: VON