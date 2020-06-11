FEC Okays ₦115.5 billion Expenditure on Road Projects in Adamawa, Plateau, Taraba

he Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved N115.5 billion for the construction of various road projects in Adamawa, Plateau and Taraba States.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of virtual cabinet meeting held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

“The Ministry of Works presented two memoranda for consideration and award of three roads, all of which Council graciously approved.

They are the award of the Jabbi-Lamba-Belel Road in Adamawa State for N26.829 billion.

The Achingali-Udobi-Udona-Umuwana-Ubakala Road, including the bridge, across the Imo River in Imo State, for the sum of N11.540 billion.

The Jarmai-Bashar-Zuruk-Karim Lamido Road, linking Plateau and Taraba States, in the sum of N77.279 billion,” he said.

According to the minister, the projects are consistent with the ministerial responsibilities his ministry was mandated to execute under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, and the commitment to improving road transport infrastructure across Nigeria.

“It will be a significant reduction in journey time and also the other roads will be equally beneficial in bringing down cost of goods, cost of transportation and cost of doing business,” he said.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who also spoke on the outcome of the meeting, disclosed that the Council approved revised estimated total cost for the completion of Zungeru-Wushishi Water Supply Project in Niger State from N1.9 billion to N6.9 billion.

According to him, this is part of the Buhari administration’s efforts to complete inherited projects with huge socio-economic impact on the lives of the people.

He recalled that the project, which was started in 1998 by Niger State Government and could not be continued, was eventually transferred to the federal government.

He disclosed that efforts were made to revive the project in 2012, saying “that was when it was revised from N889 million to N1.9 billion.

“But after the work started and attained about 30 per cent completion, funding stopped.’’

The minister, however, stated that the water project was accorded medium priority in 2015.

Source: VON