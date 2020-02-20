FEC Okays ₦1.4 billion for Completion of Edo-Ondo Link Road

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of ₦1.4 billion for the completion of Benin-Adumagbe-Igba-Akure road linking Edo and Ondo States.

Minister of State-Works, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu made this known to State House Correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “We presented a memo to the Council today, which is an augmentation of an ongoing project. It is a road project from Benin-Adumagbe-Igba-Akure Road in Edo and Ondo States.

“The contract was awarded in December 2013, meaning we have inherited the project and as you all know, it’s the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to continue and complete all ongoing projects.

“This project was stopped for some time for lack of funding, now that the contractor wants to continue, the bill has to be reviewed. We have reviewed the contract from the original sum of N3,297,221,221.90 to N4,770,188,497, inclusive of VAT, thus, an increase of about N1.48 billion. It was further reviewed down through the processes of going to BPP to the total sum of N4,770,189,493.”

Source: VON