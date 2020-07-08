FEC Holds Sixth Virtual Meeting, Honours Late Former Minister of Sports

The Federal Executive Council has held its sixth virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting which held on Wednesday was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In attendance are the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and 11 ministers.

The Ministers at the Council Chambers include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others include Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Special Duties, George Akume; Education, Adamu Adamu and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Other Ministers are participating from their respective offices in Abuja.

After the national anthem, a minute silence was observed in honour of former Minister of Sports and Youth Development and former member of the National Working Committee, who served as Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, who died on Monday.

President Buhari had earlier in a statement said that Abdulkadir’s humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members will be sorely missed at a time the All Progressives Congress (APC) is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises.

