FEC Earmarks ₦1.2 billion for Establishment of Bureau of Accident Investigation School

The Federal Executive Council has approved over N1.2 billion for work on the establishment of a training school for accident investigation and the refurbishing of the accident investigation bureau office both in Abuja.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this to State House Correspondents, at the end of this week’s cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika said; “We had one memo in council and it has to do with the refurbishment of accident investigation bureau’s office here in Abuja and the establishment of the training school for accident investigation…The accident investigation unit is like the pathologists in aviation if you like. So, their job is to investigate accidents and incidents, with a view to preventing it from happening again.

“The contract sum for the construction of the school is N645, 453,627.80. For the refurbishment of the office, it is N591,857,050.39. It was taken and approved

“The sum is inclusive of the equipment in the laboratory, it has laboratory components and the equipment are from their manufacturers, through the representatives of those manufacturers. They will be certified by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the NCAA, which is the regulator of the industry in Nigeria,” the minister explained.