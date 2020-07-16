FEC Approves Solid Waste Management Policy

The Nigerian cabinet on Wednesday approved a Solid Waste Management Policy for the country.

Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, revealed this to State House Correspondents while briefing them on decisions reached at this week’s virtual cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mahmood said the policy will help improve cleanliness across the country as well as give room for the conversion of waste to wealth.

He said: “The council approved Solid Waste Management Policy for Nigeria. It is to provide a framework for a comprehensive integrated solid waste management in which the federal, state and local governments, MDAs, institutions, NGOs will all be part of it.”

The Environment Minister said the move would be well-coordinated, so as to enhance job creation for the unemployed.

He said: “Waste is no longer wastes but resources. We consider it a resource you can recycle, ultimately the garbage can be turned to other things, we have a recycling plant in Karu and the pallets produced there can be used to make interlocks and so many other things.

“That is why we need this comprehensive waste management plan which has been graciously approved. The next thing is the implementation. The implementation will require the input if everybody.

Waste Management as we all know is on the concurrent list, meaning the federal, states can make laws and local governments can make by-laws.

The federal government will provide the framework necessary to undertake all these management.

“With this, a lot of jobs will be created from the recycling plant, we will also be inviting the private sector to come and invest.” The Minister said.

He said the document was put together by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Federal Ministry of Environment and other stakeholders.

Source: VON