FEC Approves Revised Science, Technology, Innovation Policy

February 24, 20220125
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the revised Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy that was created 10 years ago.

Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology made this known on Wednesday while briefing reporters on the outcome of the virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister said that the approval shows the Federal Government’s (FG) commitment to improving the standard of living of Nigerians.

“We believe that this will help our country to keep narrowing the gap between us and the technologically advanced countries of the world. We should be able also to overtake the way nations like China have done,” the minister said.

“There’ve been tremendous advances in science, technology, and innovation all over the world and this necessitated the need for our science, technology and innovation policy which was put in place in 2012, 10 years ago, to be revised so that we can keep pace with new and emerging technologies.

“The main objective is for us to use science, technology, and innovation, to improve the standard of living of our citizens and ensure that we have a high quality of life for all Nigerians. And this we can get if our nation becomes more prosperous, and our economy is more globally competitive.

“Again, we’ll like to see Nigeria using this policy, to be one of the top scientific powers in the world. We believe that this will help our country to keep narrowing the gap between us and the technologically developed countries of the world.”

