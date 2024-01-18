FEC Approves N9.8 Billion for Renewal of FG Workers’ Group Life Assurance

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

During the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, the approval of N9.8 billion was granted for the renewal fees of the Group Life Assurance for Federal Government workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, shared this information with State House correspondents after the meeting.

The approval was a response to a memorandum presented by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan. The President sanctioned the allocation of approximately N9.6 billion to 12 local insurance companies. This funding is designated to provide coverage for federal workers in case of unforeseen events occurring in the course of their duties.

Idris clarified that the involvement of 12 insurance companies in the annual cover is a regular practice to ensure that workers have financial support in the event of death or severe injury. This measure aims to alleviate the burden on the families of the workers affected by such unfortunate incidents.