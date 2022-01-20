FEC Approves N75.78bn Contracts For FCT And Others

January 20, 2022 122

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved N75.78bn contracts for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory, flood control in the six geo-political zones as well as for the Ministry of Transportation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, alongside his FCT and Transportation counterparts, Mohammed Bello and Rotimi Amaechi released this after a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the FCT minister, the approvals are for the construction of Kuje 105 highway, access road and car park for Abuja light rail station.

He explained, “The council approved two contracts for the FCT including for the Full Scope Development of Federal Capital Territory Highway 105, Kuje Road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction Stage 1, Abuja at the cost of N54,946,009,160.04.

“It was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors O. A. O Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 48 months. The second contract award is for the construction of access road and car park for Abuja Light rail stations – Gbazango Station of the Federal Capital City, Abuja – Lot 7 at the cost of N1,291,568,845.33.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed, set out the 14 projects approved under the Ecological Fund spanning the six geo-political zones.

He explained that two memos were brought forth on behalf of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), including the one that’s seeking approval of contracts for the 2022 emergency procurement of first and second quarters accelerated soil erosion, flood and pollution control intervention projects.

The 14 ecological project contracts were approved for award at the total cost of about N15.1bn.

He said “You note that these projects are divided across the six geopolitical zones. Two in the South-East, two in the South-West, two in the South-South; North-East has two, North-West has three, North-Central and the FCT has three.

He said FEC approved a memo for the clearing of equipment for the deep blue project, “which will enable us to site some of these projects in the coastal towns along the coasts,” at the cost N2.7bn to be paid to the clearing agents.”

Mohammed noted that the present regime had intervened in 291 projects, adding that 263 of the project had been completed and handed over to beneficiary communities and institutions while a total of 28 were till at various stages of completion.