FEC Approves N17.47 billion For New NIMASA Headquarters Building

July 8, 2021 83

The procurement of a property in Victoria Island, Lagos which would serve as the new headquarters of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), valued at N17.47 billion has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, where he stated, “The council approved the purchase of Kanti Towers, located at 35, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, for the new headquarters of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“The purchase is in the sum of N17,471,005,130. 54 inclusive of 7.5 percent tax.”

Amaechi also noted that the new office complex is a 16-storey building “consisting of the latest technology fittings and a helipad and a parking bay for over 100 cars”.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the Kanti Towers belongs to Tunde Ayeni, a former Chairman of the defunct Skye Bank.

NIMASA headquarters is currently situated at 4, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos.