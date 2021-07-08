fbpx
FEC Approves N17.47 billion For New NIMASA Headquarters Building

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

FEC Approves N17.47 billion For New NIMASA Headquarters Building

July 8, 2021083
FEC Approves N17.47 billion For New NIMASA Headquarters Building

The procurement of a property in Victoria Island, Lagos which would serve as the new headquarters of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), valued at N17.47 billion has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, where he stated, “The council approved the purchase of Kanti Towers, located at 35, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, for the new headquarters of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“The purchase is in the sum of N17,471,005,130. 54 inclusive of 7.5 percent tax.”

READ ALSO: FG Okays MTEF, To Solicit N4.89trn Loan for 2022 Budget

Amaechi also noted that the new office complex is a 16-storey building “consisting of the latest technology fittings and a helipad and a parking bay for over 100 cars”.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the Kanti Towers belongs to Tunde Ayeni, a former Chairman of the defunct Skye Bank.

NIMASA headquarters is currently situated at 4, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos.

About Author

FEC Approves N17.47 billion For New NIMASA Headquarters Building
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 13, 2013093

2,280 Cartons Of Poultry Products, Rice Intercepted By Customs Marine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has again intercepted over 1,000 cartons of smuggled poultry products worth over N6.6million
Read More
COVERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
July 4, 20160143

Nigerian Ports Now More Efficient – Bello

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, on Friday commended terminal operators for boosting service delivery at the nation’
Read More
SHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
June 22, 2016082

Lack Of Shipping Line Costs Nigeria $2.2b – Committee

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Ministerial Committee on Modalities for the establishment of a Nigerian Fleet has disclosed that Nigeria has lost $2.2 billion in 2014 due to the lack of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.