FEC Approves 3 Contracts To Boost Electricity Supply

April 27, 20220139
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has on Wednesday approved three contracts to boost the electricity supply in Nigeria.

This was made known by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu after the FEC meeting.

The minister of power said the memos were for the purchase of major electricity transmission equipment.

“The first one was a variation of a subsisting contract for the Katampe to National Stadium, 132 direct circuit line, which is about 90 per cent completed,” Aliyu said.

“The contractor sought the variation because of some delays on the project. All the necessary due processes have been followed, and the variation approved by FEC today is N201, 949, 811.00.”

The minister also said the other two contracts were for the procurement of two sets of power transformers and the construction of a transmission line in Kebbi state.

“The second approval was for the design, manufacture and supply of two 60 MVA 132/33 kV power transformers. The cost has two components; the offshore is $1, 294, 447 then the onshore is N16, 485,000,” Aliyu said.

“The third approval is a contract to also design, construction, and installation of a 260-kilometre transmission line from Birnin-Kebbi, through Zuru to Yauri in Kebbi State.

“Also, the cost has two components; the offshore is $25.8 million and the onshore is ₦10.2 billion.”

Revised Energy Policy

FEC also approved Nigeria’s Revised Energy Policy (2022).

Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology, explained that the revision of the policy became imperative to enable Nigeria to take optimum advantage of all the available sources of energy in the country.

He said Nigeria has an abundance of crude oil, fossil fuels, and variants of renewal energy (solar, hydro, wind, geothermal and biomass) in commercial quantities and a good mix of all these will greatly improve the energy supply.

AB InBev Confirms Application For 2022 Cohort 4

FEC Approves 3 Contracts To Boost Electricity Supply
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

