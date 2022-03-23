FEC Approves ₦92.12bn For Construction Of Second Runway At Abuja Airport

March 23, 2022 170

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of ₦92.12 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation made this known on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister revealed that the approved fund will be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport within a period of 12 months.

He also explained that the administration would use the same pattern it had used to raise the money for other projects across sectors to achieve the current mandate.