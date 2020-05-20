FEC Approves ₦896 million for Completion of 90m Bridge in Anambra State

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N896 million as augmentation for the construction of Ose-Awka bridge in Anambra State.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the virtual meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The Minister of Works and Housing presented a memorandum for the augmentation of the contract for the construction of Ose-Awka bridge in Anambra State and the approval was given in the sum of N896, 863, 516.25.

“It is actually for the construction of a 90-meter-long bridge with a two-kilometre approach and the completion period is 12 months.”

Mohammed said the contract had already attained 87.9 per cent completion before it was stalled in 2012.

“This was due to a flood which made it impossible for the two-kilometre approach road to be constructed so the contractor now approached the Ministry to undertake the repair of the damaged cost to the project and also to construct the road.

“The lapse in time from when the project was awarded in 2009 till date has made the contract rates to be reviewed. So, an augmentation was submitted for repair jobs and having sought and obtained Presidential approval, the contract was finally approved today,” the Minister explained.

Source: The Cable