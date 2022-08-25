FEC Approves ₦718.19m For Security Of Abuja Rail

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved ₦718.19 million for the security of the 45-kilometer rail tracks and stations in Abuja.

This was revealed by FCT Minister Mohammed Bello during a press conference following the FEC meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

“In the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of today, I presented a memo and the council approved a contract to two companies for the provision of security services for the Abuja Light Rail Mass Transit System,” the minister told reporters during the briefing.

“These companies are Messrs Al-Ahali Security Guards Limited and Messrs Seaguard Security and Protective Company Limited

“They are going to provide security to the entire 45 kilometres of track including 12 stations.

“And these security services are meant to protect the key infrastructure on the rail tracks, the signaling and communication equipment as well as the electrical system.

“Al-Ahali Security Guard Limited is going to secure 27.4 kilometres of the track, covering eight stations at the cost of ₦407,214,000 over a two-year period, while Seaguard Securities and Protective Company Limited are going to secure 18 kilometres of the rail tracks including four railway stations and that is at a cost of ₦310,979,250.”

The Federal Government’s recent action followed an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, which caused it to be shut down.

Gunmen planted explosives and attacked passengers in the March attack (kidnapped scores). Months after the incident, the Federal Government announced that train services would not be resumed for the time being.

Muazu Sambo, Minister of Transportation, stated that such a move would be insensitive to the plight of families whose loved ones are still detained.

According to him, the government is looking into the best surveillance equipment to purchase in order to effectively monitor the tracks along the Abuja-Kaduna route, as well as concessioning it in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.