FEC Approves ₦6.1billion for Rehabilitation of Kotonkarfe Bridge in Kogi State

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the sum of ₦6.1 billion for the rehabilitation of Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Kotonkarfe, Kogi State.

Minister of State-Works, Abubakar Aliyu made this known to Journalists while briefing them on decisions reached at this week’s cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “We presented a memo to the Council, which the council graciously approved. The memo was on the rehabilitation of Murtala Mohammed Bridge, at Kotonkarfe, in Kogi State. The contract sum is N6.61 billion with a completion period of 24 months.”

The Minister said the rehabilitation work covers the entire bridge, which has a distance of 1.76kilometers and the scope of work is to rehabilitate the dual carriageways between the bridge embalmment.

“Others include, the repairs bridge protection work, repair of bridge furniture works, repairs of asphaltic concrete works, repairs of concrete steelworks on foundation sub-structure of the bridge on the water cleaning and corrosion control,” he explained.

Source: VON