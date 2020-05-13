FEC Approves ₦47 billion to Boost Power Supply

The Federal Executive Council, FEC has approved N47 billion for the provision of additional 40 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman revealed this to State House Correspondents while briefing them on the outcome of the first e-Cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mamman said the 40 megawatts would be evacuated from Kashimbilla Dam in Taraba State, where it is currently being generated.

He said: “The Council approved the Ministry’s memo for the revised estimated total cost for the augmentation of the subsisting contract in the sum of N47, 235, 303, 821.90 , to provide additional critical power grid infrastructure for the full evacuation delivery and utilization of 40 megawatt, currently being generated form Kashimbilla, via Takum, Wukari and Yandev, to the national grid.”

The Power Minister noted that the additional 40 megawatts will boost power supply in Taraba and Benue States as well as the entire North-East region of the country.

He also said if the generated power is not evacuated from its source, Nigeria will lose about 120 gigawatts of power, equivalent to $9 million dollars in a year.

Source: VON