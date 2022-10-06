FEC Approves ₦19.76 For 2023 Budget

The proposed ₦19.76 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2023 has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Femi Adesina, the president’s special assistant for media and publicity, revealed this while briefing state house correspondents on the outcome of the FEC meeting.

He stated that the approval was given at the council’s weekly meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, according to Adesina, will present the budget proposal before a joint session of the National Assembly on Friday, October 7, 2022.

“It was virtually one item in the federal executive council meeting. The budget proposal for 2023 was presented and discussed at length,” the presidential spokesperson said.

“That budget proposal would be taken to the national assembly on Friday morning by the president.”

He, however, declined to give details of the council’s decision as a “mark of respect for the national assembly”.

“It will not be proper to begin to discuss the content of what will be officially presented on Friday,” Adesina said.

“We want to give the national assembly the honour of receiving it first then there will be a breakdown on a later date by the minister of finance.”

In addition, Adesina stated that the council was adhering to the country’s COVID-19 protocol during the hybrid FEC sessions (in-person and online participants).

“You know, you have to follow the protocol, as done by the steering committee on COVID-19.

“The last protocol they announced was that when you are in an open place, you are at liberty to do without your mask, but when you are in an enclosed place, then it is advisable to still use your mask,” he explained.

“The council chamber is enclosed. There are, I think 42 ministers by the time 42 ministers congregate there, along with other cabinet office staff, it’s becoming choked.

“Then it may not be advisable to have a full-blown physical meeting yet, but I’m sure we’ll get to that point.”