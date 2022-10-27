FEC Approves ₦17.4bn For Broadband Infrastructure In Six Geo-zones

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a ₦17.4 billion budget for the procurement of broadband infrastructure across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The approval was given by the council on Wednesday during a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, told state correspondents after the meeting that the council approved ₦17.4 billion for the provision of broadband infrastructure for micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as tertiary and higher learning institutions, across the six geopolitical zones.

The ministry of communications and digital economy will also supply IT communications equipment and furniture for communication centers in the nation’s six geopolitical zones, according to Mohammed.

Road project

He also stated that the council approved ₦3.992 billion for the expansion of road projects in Kwara and Niger states.

According to Mohammed, the council ratified the International Labour Organization’s supplementary provision for migrant workers and approved the draft “national policy on welding.”