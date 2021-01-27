fbpx
FEC Approves ₦124.2 million For Completion Of Oyo, Ogun Power Sub-stations

January 27, 2021
Two power sub-stations in Oyo and Ogun States. respectively have been marked for completion as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N124.2 million to that effect.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedi-Agba, during his briefing of State House Correspondents at the end of this week’s cabinet meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Upon completion, both projects are expected to improve the country’s power situation.

READ ALSO: FG Generated ₦454.69 billion From VAT In Q4, 2020 – NBS


“The council approved two months extension and the sum of N124.2 million for the variation of contract for the construction of sub-stations projects in Lanlate, Oyo State and Abeokuta in Ogun State. 

“The contract was awarded because of the typography of that area. The typography is tricky and so there is a need to upgrade and make the facilities usable and accessible by the people.

“So, if we have those two substations fixed, the transmission of power will be stepped up in that area and the whole of Ogun State and most of the South West will have improved power,” he said

Furthermore, the Minister of Power said the council was notified of the progress in the metering Programme in the country.

“You know the President has approved the metering Programme for the whole country. So, the Yola DISCO wrote to notify us that they have commenced this process and have entered into an agreement with Meter Asset Provider (MAP).

“So, this is ongoing and we assure you that the present directive regarding metering of the entire country will soon be completed and services will be improved,” he explained.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said Council approved the sum of N1.146,659,500 billion for the award of contract for the installation of solar street lighting for the Karshi-Jikwoyi dual carriage road in Abuja.

He spoke on behalf of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

READ ALSO: OPEC Fund, AFC Sign $50 million Loan Agreement To Fund Africa’s Post-COVID Recovery

“This is a 20-kilometre street lighting project and the area hosts some very strategic institutions such as the Treasury Academy as well as the new Correctional Centre which is under construction and it also houses the Federal Science College, the Armed Forces Post Service Housing Scheme, in addition to Police Housing Scheme among others.

Apart from beautifying the area it also provides better security for the area. It means the SDG goal number 11 will be met and at the same time the global energy policy,” the Minister added.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

