FEC Approves ₦1.6 billion Consultancy Fee for Construction of Abuja Airport Second Runway

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of 1.6 billion Naira as money for consultancy services for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents, at the end of the 3rd virtual meeting of the council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the amount covers services for design and a consortium of consultants would be involved.

“Today in council, a memo form Aviation was considered and it is the consultancy services for design; pre contract services for the construction of a new runway here in Abuja.

“The contract went to a consortium of consultants, at a total contract sum of N1, 659, 592, 908.78, this included 7.5 percent of Value Added Tax VAT also with an exchange rate of N360 to dollar and this was approved,” Sirika said.

Source: VON