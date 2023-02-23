The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered that vehicular movement be restricted across the country on the day of the presidential election.

According to Muyiwa Adejobi, the force’s spokesperson, the restriction will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The presidential and legislative elections are set for February 25, 2023.

“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 General Elections – the Presidential and National Assembly Elections – scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023 across all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc,” the statement reads.

The order which is part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections, is aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.”

He added that only security operatives on election duty are to be seen around voting centres, adding that the ban on “unauthorised use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses is still in force”.