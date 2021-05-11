fbpx
Feature Film On Golden Eagles Atlanta '96 Olympics Glory To Be Released In 2022

May 11, 2021
Dorothy Street Pictures, a London-based filmmaking company, is currently working on a feature film about the journey of the Golden Eagles to the gold medal at the Atlanta ’96 Olympics football event.

The development was announced by Oluwashina Okeleji, a BBC journalist, on his Twitter page.

The film, scheduled to be released in 2022, is expected to infuse real-time footage and photos from Nigerians as they reacted to the triumph.

Yemi Bamiro, director of ‘One Man and His Shoes’, has been tapped to direct the movie production.

Nigeria commanded the respect of the entire football world when its U-23 team steamrolled all the big footballing nations in its path to achieving one of the greatest feats in international football.

The tournament melodrama is forever hitched in the memories of Nigerians who were old enough to understand the significance.

Marshaled by Kanu Nwankwo, Golden Eagles fought back from 3-1 down against Brazil in the semifinal. The Brazilian team included Delima Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Roberto Carlos and Bebeto, but Nigeria wrestled their way back into the game and won.

Two late goals from Kanu and a howitzer from Victor Ikpeba gave the Eagles a 4-3 win and set up a dream final against Argentina.

In front of 86,117 spectators in Sanford Stadium, Georgia, the Eagles staged another dramatic comeback in the final. The Argentines quickly went 2-1 ahead.

Daniel Amokachi’s 74th-minute strike and a late goal from Emmanuel Amunike helped Nigeria upturn the match to become the first African country to win a gold medal at the football event of the Olympics games.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

