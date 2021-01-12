fbpx
Fear Of Uncertainty Is North’s Refusal Of Restructuring – Utomi

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Fear Of Uncertainty Is North’s Refusal Of Restructuring – Utomi

January 12, 2021025
Fear of Uncertainty Responsible For North's Refusal To Support Restructuring - Utomi

Political economist, Pat Utomi has stated that the fear of uncertainty is what is responsible for the north’s political class’s reluctance to back restructuring.

He made the statement during a media parley ahead of the ‘Never Again’ conference to mark 51 years after the civil war, he said that the north depends to a large extent on the federal government for revenue “has made them really unproductive”.

“There is a real crisis in the north that the south does not understand. They are painters of people who hate each other very much; that is the truth of the matter. That is why they are scared of restructuring because they don’t know where it will lead them, and outside of Nigeria, they are formless; there is no north,” he said.

Utomi, however, encouraged northerners not to entertain such fears, saying that restructuring will enable them to “become productive and move away from the poverty status”.

READ ALSO: We Must Scale Up Intervention for MSMES, Says Osinbajo

Utomi also noted that Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah would be one of the headliners at the ‘Never Again’ conference. Bishop Kukah is expected to deliver the keynote address, while former President, Olusegun Obasanjo will be the special guest of honour.

The event will be jointly chaired by Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo and Kalu Idika Kalu, a former finance minister.

“It is recalled that Nigeria fought a bitter and internecine 30-month civil war that left in its wake a sharply divided nation with mutual suspicion, hatred and resentment across racial and regional lines. An estimated one million victims were killed immediately before and during the war,” he said

“The conference will x-ray the issues that led to the civil war and the need for patriots to work together to achieve national cohesion, especially in light of several centrifugal tendencies within the polity.”

Related tags :

About Author

Fear Of Uncertainty Is North’s Refusal Of Restructuring – Utomi
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Currency Swap COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 12, 2018039

FG Compensates 14 Whistle Blowers with N439million

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has revealed that federal government has paid another set of 14 whistleblowers the sum of N439.276 million for providing tips on tax evaders. Adeosun
Read More
Malabu Oil COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
September 10, 2020061

OPL 245 Deal: Witness Accuses Malabu Oil of Violating Money Laundering Act

Temitope Erinomo, a staff member of the ministry of industry, trade and investment, has told a federal high court in Abuja how Malabu Oil and Gas Limited failed to comply with the provisions of the Mo
Read More
Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 16, 2019048

Oil Slips On Concerns Over Supply Disruption

Oil prices halted their rally on Monday with Brent futures falling below $71 per barrel on signals that Russia may exit production cuts. Losses were limited by a tightening of global supplies, as outp
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon