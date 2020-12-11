fbpx
Fear of Second Wave as Nigeria Records 675 New Cases of COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

Fear of Second Wave as Nigeria Records 675 New Cases of COVID-19

December 11, 2020041
Fear of Second Wave as Nigeria Records 675 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria recorded 675 new cases of COVID-19 in 15 states and the FCT on Thursday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The highest recorded figure so far in Nigeria is 790 infections, which occurred on July 1.

.The recent rise in the number of cases might be indicative that the country is about to experience a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as affirmed by Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, at the media briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday.

​”We are seeing the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days, which we have frequently alluded to in recent times. This rightly suggests that we may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic,” Ehanire had said.

READ ALSO: NCAA Blames COVID-19 Pandemic For Hike in Airfares

Also, the number of deaths has risen to 1,190 as six COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

This is the highest daily fatality figure recorded so far in the last three months. Nigeria last recorded that figure on September 8.

The centre also confirmed 232 recovery cases on Thursday, taking the the number of discharged patients to 66,474.

A total of 71,344 cases have now been confirmed across the country.

Related tags :

About Author

Fear of Second Wave as Nigeria Records 675 New Cases of COVID-19
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

July 28, 2016727

Naira Hits New Low At N334/$ As Forex Demand Soars

The value of the naira slumped to a new low on Wednesday, July 27, exchanging at N334 to the dollar as demand for foreign currency soared. This fall is coming a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria,
Read More
BANKING & FINANCECOVER
February 20, 2018017

Lagos State Governor Flags Off E- Tax Payment Campaign At GTbank

His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State Governor, has flagged off the electronic tax payment campaign of the state which will allow residents and citizens of Lagos State to pay their tax
Read More
AVIATIONBizWomanNEWSLETTER
March 9, 20190171

Nigerian Female Pilot Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo Makes History with Qatar Airways

In Doha, Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo, a Nigerian female pilot etched a record of her own. She is the first Nigerian female pilot to be hired by Qatar Airways and she will be flying the big bird, the Drea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon