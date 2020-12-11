Fear of Second Wave as Nigeria Records 675 New Cases of COVID-19

December 11, 2020 41

Nigeria recorded 675 new cases of COVID-19 in 15 states and the FCT on Thursday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The highest recorded figure so far in Nigeria is 790 infections, which occurred on July 1.

.The recent rise in the number of cases might be indicative that the country is about to experience a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as affirmed by Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, at the media briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday.

​”We are seeing the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few days, which we have frequently alluded to in recent times. This rightly suggests that we may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic,” Ehanire had said.

Also, the number of deaths has risen to 1,190 as six COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

This is the highest daily fatality figure recorded so far in the last three months. Nigeria last recorded that figure on September 8.

The centre also confirmed 232 recovery cases on Thursday, taking the the number of discharged patients to 66,474.

A total of 71,344 cases have now been confirmed across the country.