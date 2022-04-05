fbpx

FCTA Unveils $272m Plan To Construct Rail Track, Fix Vandalised Area

April 5, 20220112
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has unveiled $272 million plans to construct a 5.76km rail track in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The mandate secretary of FCTA’s transport secretariat, Zakari Dobi made this known on Monday while inspecting the vandalised light rail track, station and Idu training centre.

The mandate secretary also revealed that $272 million has been approved for the construction of the rail track in Abuja.

Dobi explained that the secretariat was working assiduously to go back to the site for the construction of the 5.76km rail track and fixing of the vandalised areas of the track.

He said that the bill for the construction of the rail track was before the FCTA permanent secretary and it would then make its way to the FCT minister’s table.

He expressed optimism that the minister who had so much concern for the Abuja light rail project would quickly approve the bill.

“Two things informed this outing. Firstly, to be able to again evaluate and assess the level of vandalisation on the track.

”Secondly, to also look at the Training Centre at Idu Rail Station to be able to relocate some departments of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Transportation Secretariat due to challenges of office spaces in Area 11.

”What we saw was quite bad even though when I assumed office, I have been briefed about the issue of vandalisation.

“We have the intention to go back to the site for the construction of a 5.76 km rail track in Abuja. The cost of the construction, and also fixing the vandalised areas.

“We have seen some of the fresh areas that were vandalised and I want to believe that the projection made earlier on fixing the vandalised areas will still accommodate what we saw.”

He said that the vandalisation occurred as a result of a lack of operation and that the level of vandalisation would reduce if the operation was on constantly.

Dobi said the FCTA would fix all the vandalised areas.

”We are going to look at issues to see if we can come up with possible ways on how to stop the vandalisation completely but I do know that the first thing to do is to resume operation,” he said.

FCTA Unveils $272m Plan To Construct Rail Track, Fix Vandalised Area
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

