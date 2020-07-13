FCTA Targets ₦3 billion From Outdoor Advertisement, Signage in 2020

The Nigerian Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, says it is expecting nothing less than three billion Naira (₦3b) from Outdoors Advertisement and Signages at the end of December, 2020.

The Director of the Department, Dr Babagana Adam disclosed this in an interview with Voice of Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Dr Adam who said despite the revenue shortfall within the last three months from the month of April to June due to COVID -19, the department was able to generate over four hundred million Naira ( ₦400m) between January to date.

“I’m being modest but more than 3bn Naira by the grace of Almighty God is achievable because apart from the Telecommunication Mast and Towers, we are also going out now as you meet us in session, I and the comrades in the house”, he said.

He also revealed that, “the greater percentage of revenue of Outdoor Advertisement comes from the first party, the first party is the shops, the mosque, the hotels, filling stations, the business shops and what have you. And in Abuja we have over ten thousand.

“In AMAC alone, we have over 10,000 units to collect revenue. We have 500 Mosques and plaza in Abuja. We have almost a thousand hotels, we have restaurants amongst others.”

While stating that youth reforms are on the way for the Administration, he used the medium to call on business owners, corporate organisations and individuals to pay money into designated TSA account through remittance to avoid falling victim of double payment.

According to him, ” the mobile advert hitherto to my coming was more like thuggery but watch it this year, 2021 will be different. I said nobody’s mother, no body’s sister, no body’s wife should be harassed.

“Anybody wanting to collect mobile advert should do it between 8am-5pm. So we have to maintain sanity, we have to educate people, so if I’m a tax collector, I can be polite in carrying out my task.”

He called on their clients to avoid paying to other sources that are not traceable to the government’s coffers.

” When I was appointed on the 24 of May 2019 I resumed office on the 28 of May 2019, you understand? They were generating in 2017, they made 167m, in 2018, they made 166m and in 2019, we surpassed even 500m. So what they have collected in three years was 333m. In my first six months I have generated 439m”, Adam noted.

Source: VON