FCTA Shuts Down Ministry Of Works, FCC Over N10bn Debt

April 19, 20220115
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over N10 billion debts owed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

The sealing up of the Ministry was on early Tuesday morning. The Director of AEPB, Osilama Briamah, said the board delivered waste management and other environmental services to the defaulting MDAs while refusing to pay. The board had a huge amount laying without a response from the defaulters.

“We tried to negotiate to have a better way to achieve results, but there was no positive response, we have given them payment plan, but many of them refused to take this opportunity seriously, the board then resorted to legal means to recover the debts and secured court orders to seal the premises,” he said.

According to him, the activity, which has just begun, will cover all public and private offices owing to the board.

A senior magistrate court sitting in Wuse II, Abuja, had served the defendants with a summons to appear before the court on March 30, 2022, but they failed to honor the court.

The breakdown of the debts showed that the Federal Ministry of Education owed N25,838,275, the Federal Ministry of Defence –N17,220,775.00, and the Federal Character Commission—N10,128,906.25.

Others include Civil Service Commission–N2,451,649.50, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission—N21,683,750.00.
Federal Ministry of Health N14,204,843.75, Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment-N19,222,287.50, Federal Ministry of Works — N9,998,625.00, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Wuse–N16,583,031.25.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikahro Attah, who led the enforcement, said the operation observed the initiative put together by the minister of FCT and the permanent secretary to retrieve the intense debts owed the board.

“FCT Administration needs enough funds to build infrastructure and keep the city running. The administration has decided to go after the Ministries, parastatals, agencies, and private individuals.

“We cannot wait to see government money tied down. It is wrong for people not to pay for services rendered,” he said.

Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

As part of efforts to bridge digital divide, Samsung Electronics West Africa has established its Digital Village in Oban Community in Akampka Local Governme
Commenting on Nigeria's current economic and developmental challenges, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the New Era for Sustainable Leadership a
