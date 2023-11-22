FCTA Set to Introduce Public Taxis and Buses, Bans Commercial Tricycles in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to launch new public taxis and buses for transportation in Abuja in December. Mr. Nysom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made this disclosure during a meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wike highlighted that the introduction of public transportation vehicles under the control of FCTA aims to address the issue of “one chance” operators in Abuja. The new buses and taxis are scheduled to operate on routes covering Maitama, Asokoro, and other parts of the city, with vehicles set to be deployed within the next month.

The minister assured that the introduction of FCTA-controlled buses and taxis would eliminate the problem of “one chance.” However, he cautioned residents against boarding unauthorized taxis and buses, emphasizing that the designated vehicles would ply routes in specific areas of the city.

In addition, Wike announced the decision to ban commercial tricycle operations in Abuja to enhance road security. He explained that some tricycle operators were linked to criminal activities associated with “one chance” operations. Despite recognizing the challenges faced by tricycle operators, Wike emphasized the FCTA’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of residents.

Wike clarified that the delay in taking stringent action against tricycle operators was due to the absence of viable alternatives, such as the introduction of FCTA-controlled buses and taxis. With these alternatives now available, the minister expressed readiness to enforce the ban on commercial tricycles, suggesting that affected operators could explore opportunities in rural areas.

It is important to note that “one chance” operations in Abuja involve criminal groups posing as commercial drivers and commuters. These criminals, often operating in the evening and late at night, deceive passengers by posing as legitimate taxis, subsequently robbing them of valuables and, in some cases, forcefully emptying victims’ bank accounts using point-of-sale machines.