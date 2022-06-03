FCTA Orders Okada Riders To Obtain A License

June 3, 2022 102

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered motorcycle operators’ okada riders’ to obtain a license to operate within the city and its suburbs.

FCTA’s Directorate of Road Transport Service (DRTS), Bello Abdullateed issued the order on Thursday during a media briefing organised by the presidential communication team.

Abdullateef said that aside from traffic violations, the riders were also being used to deliver hard drugs across the city.

“The menace arising from many okada riders is not just about traffic violations but also perpetration of crime. Okada is also used to deliver hard drugs across the city,” he said.

“It requires a multi-sectoral approach to deal with the menace. We are introducing riders certification for those using okada for dispatch activities.

“Therefore, until you are verified by the directorate of road transport service, you may not be able to ride a bike across Abuja. We are remodelling the licensing and regulations as well.

“These would be carried out to dissuade the use of okada. Total ban has been suggested but it is still being considered.

“Some of the contiguous states are already banning. And if we don’t ban it, FCT will be a dumping ground in a few years.”