FCTA Moves To End Multiple Taxation In Abuja

May 26, 2021032
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stated that it was making efforts to put an end to multiple taxations in Abuja, as that would aid ease of doing business in the territory.

This was disclosed by the FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, at a retreat with the theme, ‘Resolving the conflicting issues on tax collections in the FCT’.

She noted that the retreat was to support the government’s plan of growing the country’s economy, according to the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

The minister recognised the hostile relations between the FCT Administration and the Area Council authorities concerning issues of levy collection, charges, among others, noting that appropriate bodies were proffering agreeable solutions to bridge the gap between both factions.

READ ALSO: CBN Retains 11.5% Interest Rate

Aliyu called on innovative ideas that had the potentials of creating investment and employment opportunities to support the FCT population.

Noting the role of taxation, the minister said that residents of the FCT had a crucial role to play by paying taxes and enabling the administration to attain desired development.

Recalling a prior experience, the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Olusade Adesola, said that a more business-friendly environment would lead to more investment opportunities.

Adesola said, “We can easily recall and relate to the viral but avoidable incident where customers were locked inside a restaurant in the FCC by overzealous Area Council’s revenue officials; a situation that gravely caused serious embarrassment to the government.

“The more friendly our businesses environment is, the more we will be able to attract investments that will in turn result to higher tax revenue. The corollary will undermine our revenue generation efforts to the detriment of all.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

