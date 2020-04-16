FCTA Issues New Guidelines On Termination of Movement To Curb Spread of COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA has released new guidelines on cessation of the movement aimed at containing the continuous spread of COVID-19 virus within the FCT.

According to information on the FCTA official twitter account, this became necessary following a review of the effect and level of compliance of the cessation of movement within the FCT.

Some of the new directives issued by the FCT COVID-19 Security committee chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello include:

Market operational days now limited to two days in a week namely Wednesdays and Saturdays only. Residents should patronize only neighbourhood markets as movement from one district to the other now constitutes a violation of the lockdown. Mobile Courts will now be activated to try all violators of the directive on the cessation movement across the FCT. Motorcycles (Okada) are henceforth barred from operating anywhere in Kubwa and Dutse Alhaji during the lockdown.

Source: VON