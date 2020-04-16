FCTA Issues New Guidelines On Termination of Movement To Curb Spread of COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA has released new guidelines on cessation of the movement aimed at containing the continuous spread of COVID-19 virus within the FCT.
According to information on the FCTA official twitter account, this became necessary following a review of the effect and level of compliance of the cessation of movement within the FCT.
Some of the new directives issued by the FCT COVID-19 Security committee chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello include:
- Market operational days now limited to two days in a week namely Wednesdays and Saturdays only.
- Residents should patronize only neighbourhood markets as movement from one district to the other now constitutes a violation of the lockdown.
- Mobile Courts will now be activated to try all violators of the directive on the cessation movement across the FCT.
- Motorcycles (Okada) are henceforth barred from operating anywhere in Kubwa and Dutse Alhaji during the lockdown.
Source: VON