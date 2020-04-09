FCTA COVID-19 Taskforce Closes Factory, Detains Spaniard

The Federal Capital Territory Taskforce responsible for enforcing the lockdown declared as a result of COVID -19 has arrested a Spanish national and shut down a factory for violating the stay-at-home order by Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Team, Mr. Ikharo Attah gave the directive to close the factory while on an enforcement exercise within the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Attah noted that the Operational manager of the company “Zecerced Quarry and furniture”, Mr. Mahmood was also arrested for defying the lockdown order.

“FCTA task force team arrest Spanish national in Kubwa. They were operating an illegal bigger Quarry in Kubwa by Arrab road”, Ikharo said.

The enforcement team leader expressed disappointment over the development, vowing that the Spanish national will be made to face the law.

“The permission from the FCTA is to do quarry work. We now went there and we have arrested their operational Manager by name Mr. Mahmood who is a Spanish national. The quarry and the furniture factory are in the same location. They are using the permission for the quarry to operate the furniture factory”.

Over ten persons were seen working at the furniture factory which according to the Attah, has been closed down until further investigation is carried out.

The Spanish national has been handed over to the FCT police command for prosecution.

Source: VON