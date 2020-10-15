FCTA Bans Street Protest, Public Demonstration in Abuja

October 15, 2020 27

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) has banned street protests and any form of public demonstration in the nation’s capital.

This coming in the wake of protests across the country, including in the capital city, against harassment and brutality by the police.

#EndSARS protesters have continued their demonstrations despite the scrapping of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) by Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP).

The unit was accused of extra-judicial killings.

In a statement on Thursday, Anthony Ogunleye, chief press secretary to Mohammed Bello, FCT minister, said the activities of the protesters have endangered the lives of citizens going about their legitimate business.

“The FCT Security Committee met for its routine meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, to review the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory with a view to addressing identified challenges,” Ogunleye said.

”While the Committee recognizes the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.

“These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others.

“Clearly all these guidelines were flouted by the protesters. Consequently, the Committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”

Source: Channels TV