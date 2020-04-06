FCTA Appeals to Clergymen to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Authority of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has appealed to clergymen in the country to support the government in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Chairman, FCT Task Team on Enforcement, Mr. Attah Ikharo made the call during an enforcement exercise on Sunday in Abuja Nigeria’s capital.

Mr. Ikharo urged clergymen to engage their members in worship through online and diverse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Attah, who was satisfied with the level of compliance by the FCT residents in some of the areas the team visited, rated the success at 96 percent.

He enjoined the residents to continue to collaborate with the government and report any worship centre and social gathering within their vicinity that fail to comply with the stay at home directive by the government at this trying period.

“Well I think we went around most part of the metropolis, we went around Kubwa, Byanzhi, Gwarimpa and I think the compliance from my own point of view from the churches, I can put it at 96 percent which is total compliance.

“They all work closely with the government, they all shot down worship centre and so far so good, they are all home praying and doing their prayers. I think for compliance to me is very very high,” he reiterated.

The Chairman also addressed Byanzhi community in Kubwa, where he stressed that government is not banning Church or Mosque services, he noted that the action was to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic, he expressed Optimism to overcome the present situation and assured members of the community that very soon, everything will be over.

The team also visited Byanzhi” Rhema Assembly Church”, headed by Pastor Prince Onyekachi who was present with three other members have seen worshipping and engaging other members via online.

Pastor Onyekachi commended the government for taking such action and he expressed he has no reason to disobey government order.

According to Pastor Onyekachi, “So this morning what you met here is not a church service. Most of the people you see here leave here which if you go in there you will see their bags and clothing.

So we just came out to make sure we get to the rest members at home through social media which if I get my tablet and open it, you will see the messages that I sent to them this morning which we did from here”, he added.

