EDUCATION & TRAINING

FCT UBEB Visits Lagos SUBEB On Education Development

September 2, 20210154
The Acting Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Sule Al-Hassan, led a delegation of top functionaries of the board on a four-day knowledge/experience sharing and peer review trip to Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB).

The visit offered both boards the opportunity to look into each other’s work so far and share ideas to accomplish improved results in providing national basic education services.

The LSUBEB Chairman Wahab Alawiye-King stated that Lagos State “has the capacity in terms of building human and material resources.”

Sherifat Adedoyin, an LSUBEB member stated that the board’s attention was focused on the psychomotor of children and ensure that children are developed mentally.

“We develop our pupils mentally. Children love to play, and we ensure that the environment is conducive for them to play. In Lagos state, we leave no child behind, and we see to their affairs from time to time. We also monitor the environment in which they learn,” Adedoyin stated.

A permanent board member, Bayo Adefuye, noted that the board has resources to track everything teachers, even the computer tablets, to make their work easier.

Members of both boards paid visits to some state and federal government intervention projects.

During the tour, the UBEB team commended the LSUBEB with Al-Hassan, saying his administration will ensure that every child gets a quality education and builds teachers’ capacity.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

