FCT Poll: “We Have Trained 1322 Ad-hoc Staff” – INEC

February 7, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that it has trained 1322 ad-hoc staff in preparation for elections in the Kuje Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mrs Zainab Gbefwi, the Electoral Officer for INEC made this known during a conversation with NAN in Kuje, after the successful training which lasted for three days.

The electoral officer said that the exercise went without a hitch, adding that the commission was prepared for the February 12 elections in the six area councils of the FCT.

She also said participants in the exercise included presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and corps members.

The commission is set to deploy all necessary human, material, and managerial resources to ensure that the election remained free fair, credible, peaceful inclusive, and transparent.

“The training is the last thing we have to do before the election and the next thing is to post the officers to their various polling units within the council.

“By virtue of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution, it is the responsibility of the citizens to obtain their permanent voter cards and vote for candidates of their choice.

“The call is imperative because apart from increasing the voting strength in elections, it is the only tool the electorate can use to choose their leaders,” she said.

The electoral officer assured that the exercise would be smooth as planned for the elections in the area.

However, she urged all candidates, supporters, and electorates to ensure they observed COVID-19 safety protocols at polling units at the elections.

She also appealed to the candidates and their supporters to desist from any form of electoral malpractice to enable smooth and credible elections for the development of democracy in the country.