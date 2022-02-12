FCT Police Relaxes Restriction Of Movements Ahead Of Council Poll

February 12, 2022 148

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has relaxed restrictions of movements saying that members of the public can “go about their normal legitimate business” during Saturday’s council elections.

The FCT Police made this known via a statement by the spokesperson, Josephine Adeh on Friday

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the police had earlier announced a restriction of movement from midnight to 4pm on Saturday.

“The FCT Police Command has decided to relax the restriction of movement as earlier announced for the Area Council Election scheduled to take place on the 12th February 2022,” the statement said.

“Consequently, members of the public are hereby advised to go about their normal legitimate business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command CP Babaji Sunday psc. while assuring the members of the public of the provision of watertight security before, during and after the election, urges members of the public to come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice.

“He also calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”