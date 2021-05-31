FCT Police Command Denies Its Officer Shot Omoyele Sowore

May 31, 2021 132

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has distanced itself from any involvement in the shooting of Omoyele Sowore in Abuja.

An aide to Sowore stated that the activist was shot at by the police at the Unity Fountain while making effort to gain entrance into the place on Monday.

Police were reported to have denied entry to protesters who had gathered at the Unity Fountain at about 8:30am.

Sowore was said to be speaking with a detachment of police officers stationed at the public facility when an officer shot at the crowd.

In its reaction to the claim, the FCT police command issued a statement denying any involvement in the incident. The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, issued the statement on Monday.

“Contrary to the speculation, Police operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance,” she said.

“The protesters who went on the rampage were resisted by Police Operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order.

“There is no record of such incident as at the time of this report.”