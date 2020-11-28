FCT Magistrate Court Sentences Victor Mela, Rep Member For Perjury

November 28, 2020 37

A magistrate court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has sentenced a member of the house representatives, Victor Mela, to one-month in prison for perjury.

Mela, who represents Billiri/Balanga federal constituency of Gombe state, was convicted for lying under oath in the CD001 INEC form he completed ahead of the 2019 election.

He claimed he did not have dual citizenship while possessing a British passport which shows he is a citizen of Britain.

The court, however, gave him an option fine.