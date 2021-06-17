FCT: FEC Approves Continuation Of Land Swap Initiative

June 17, 2021 48

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has on Wednesday approved the resumption of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) land swap initiative.

Mohammed Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made the disclosure after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

Bello confirms that the council approved the resumption of the initiative following a memo he presented at the FEC meeting.

He said some amendments were made to the original form of the initiative by establishing a legal framework to protect all parties concerned.