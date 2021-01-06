FCMB Gets New Acting MD, Replaces Adam Nuru

January 6, 2021 24

Following the announcement that the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, would be going on voluntary leave, the bank has appointed Yemisi Edun as the Acting Managing Director.

The embattled former MD, Nuru is currently embroiled in a paternity scandal that is under investigation by the management of the financial institution.

It was discovered that he had been involved in an affair with a former staff of the bank Moyo Thomas and was the father of her two children.

The current replacement, Edun, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), holding a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

She holds membership cards in a number of prestigious institutions like the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, the Information Systems Audit Control in the United States, and is also an Information Systems Auditor.