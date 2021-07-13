fbpx
FCMB Appoints Yemisi Edun As MD

BANKING & FINANCE

July 13, 2021
The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc has announced the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the Managing Director (MD) of FCMB Limited.

BizWatch Nigeria reacalls that Yemisi was appointed as the Acting MD on January 6, after the bank announced that Adam Nuru, would be going on voluntary leave due to the paternity scandal.

This announcement is subsequent to the end of service of the bank’s former Managing Director, Adam Nuru.

READ ALSO: Alleged Paternity Scandal: FCMB To Investigate Adam Nuru

The Board had earlier reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies. The Board of Directors of FCMB thanks Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Prior to this appointment, the new Managing Director, Yemisi Edun was the Executive Director/ Chief Financial Officer of the bank and previously served as the acting Managing Director.

With a work experience spanning nearly 35 years, Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Certified Financial Analyst, CFA®️ Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.

