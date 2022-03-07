FCMB Announces Appointment Of Obaro Odeghe As Director

March 7, 2022 136

The First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has disclosed the appointment of Obaro Odeghe as its Executive Director, Wholesale Banking.

In a statement addressed to the investing public, FCMB said Odeghe’s appointment follows the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In this role, Odeghe will focus on deepening FCMB’s Wholesale Banking franchise in Nigeria by further expanding the coverage of bulk currency exchange, large fund management, trade transactions, working capital financing, and bank-to-bank lending for large corporations, other financial institutions, and government agencies, among others.

“A seasoned financial services executive with over 25 years of experience, Obaro’s track record of exceptional performance cuts across Trade Finance and Operations, Corporate, Commercial, SME, Consumer, and Institutional Banking.

“Obaro Odeghe holds a Bachelor of Agriculture degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the same University.

“He has attended several domestic and international executive training programmes at leading business schools, including Kellogg School of Management, Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and the London Business School,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, transactions in the shares of FCMB, alongside those of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) and Zenith Bank, last week, lifted the volume of shares traded at a total of 1.374 billion shares to N23.8 billion.

The accrued amount was traded in 28,809 deals.

A breakdown of activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) indicated that the volume of shares traded last week was higher than a total of 1.668 billion units valued at N19.5 billion.

Trading in the top three equities namely FCMB Group, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, and Zenith Bank (measured by volume) accounted for 416.676 million shares worth N2.9 billion in 3,321 deals, contributing 30.32% to the total equities turnover volume.