fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

FCCPC, NERC Partner To Resolve Electricity Consumers’ Issues

February 21, 20220115
FCCPC, NERC Partner To Resolve Electricity Consumers' Issues

In order to address and resolve the incessant complaints by electricity consumers, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have partnered.

The commissions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which would enhance the establishment of a single-dedicated channel to which electricity consumers can lodge their complaints and expect prompt feedback.

Pointing out that the MoU was designed to prevent inter-agency conflicts, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, at the occasion, said the approach, amongst other things, would also seek to modify structures of operation in the sector to reduce customers’ grievances.

Irukera, who noted that FCCPC was resolving more consumer complaints than before, added that consumer dissatisfaction had been on the increase.

He said, “That people are complaining a lot more now is actually an indication of a vibrant resolution mechanism and confidence in it. The bad side is that we continue to have repeated complaints about the same issues. It shows that there are some key structural modifications to how businesses operate and how the sector delivers its services.”

Irukera also pointed out that his commission’s collaboration with NERC would enable them to think about what material or structural changes should occur in the power sector.

He said, “We have to resolve consumers’ complaints and modify the nature of business in that space to a point where the dissatisfaction is reduced.”

On his part, NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba said the collaboration would miminise friction among regulatory agencies, adding that the arrangement was to consolidate areas of cooperation between the FCCPC and NERC.

“So we don’t have two regulators working against each other. There are merits in the collaboration and synergy that can be derived in the collaboration,” he stated.

FCCPC To Shut Down Illegal Money Lending Businesses
Related tags :

About Author

FCCPC, NERC Partner To Resolve Electricity Consumers’ Issues
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Insecurity: 'Kwara Is Safe, Secure' - State Police NEWSLETTERSOCIETY
February 28, 20200255

Ekiti Police Detain 3 Secondary School Teachers for Alleged Rape

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three secondary school teachers for allegedly had carnal knowledge of female students who were deemed to be minors.
Read More
Nigeria’s Satellite Outdated But Functioning - NASRDA DG COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
June 7, 20210966

Nigeria’s Satellite Outdated But Functioning – NASRDA DG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Halilu Shaba, says Nigeria’s satellite, NigComsat-1R, is outdated but s
Read More
Stock market COVERNEWSLETTER
January 1, 20190369

Stock Market Investors Suffer N1.9 trillion Loss, Market Shrinked by 17.8% in 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Contrary to high expectations that the Nigerian equities market will sustain the 2017 positive performance in 2018, the market closed the immediate past yea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.