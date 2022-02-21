FCCPC, NERC Partner To Resolve Electricity Consumers’ Issues

February 21, 2022 115

In order to address and resolve the incessant complaints by electricity consumers, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have partnered.

The commissions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which would enhance the establishment of a single-dedicated channel to which electricity consumers can lodge their complaints and expect prompt feedback.

Pointing out that the MoU was designed to prevent inter-agency conflicts, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, at the occasion, said the approach, amongst other things, would also seek to modify structures of operation in the sector to reduce customers’ grievances.

Irukera, who noted that FCCPC was resolving more consumer complaints than before, added that consumer dissatisfaction had been on the increase.

He said, “That people are complaining a lot more now is actually an indication of a vibrant resolution mechanism and confidence in it. The bad side is that we continue to have repeated complaints about the same issues. It shows that there are some key structural modifications to how businesses operate and how the sector delivers its services.”

Irukera also pointed out that his commission’s collaboration with NERC would enable them to think about what material or structural changes should occur in the power sector.

He said, “We have to resolve consumers’ complaints and modify the nature of business in that space to a point where the dissatisfaction is reduced.”

On his part, NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba said the collaboration would miminise friction among regulatory agencies, adding that the arrangement was to consolidate areas of cooperation between the FCCPC and NERC.

“So we don’t have two regulators working against each other. There are merits in the collaboration and synergy that can be derived in the collaboration,” he stated.