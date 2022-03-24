fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

FCCPC Explains Engagement With MultiChoice Over Service And Pricing

March 24, 20220135
FCCPC Explains Engagement With MultiChoice Over Service And Pricing

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has explained its engagement with MultiChoice Nigeria, the most populous African country’s subsidiary of MultiChoice Africa, owner of DStv and GOtv, over its pricing regime and service offerings.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, MultiChoice disclosed its new pricing regime,  just a few days after the FCCPC ordered MultiChoice to introduce new features to its customers.

The new directives include – the introduction of a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject to a contractual agreement that clearly specifies the applicable terms and conditions, increment in the number of times all subscribers may suspend their subscription up to at least four (4) times annually, provision of completely toll-free customer service lines which are operational 24 hours daily, amongst others.

The MultiChoice price regime and service offerings have been a topic of discussion among the Pay TV’s subscribers, and to quell the furore, Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, explained that the engagement was to check whether the company implemented a change in terms and conditions in line with the commission’s mandated steps.

According to him, the agency’s orders were broad and it will be important that compliance was prioritized.

His words: “Although we cannot, and did not regulate price except in limited circumstances requiring presidential approval and gazetting.

“As such, our order to MultiChoice did not prevent them from pricing their services in a manner acceptable between them and their subscribers.

“We regulate price gouging. The nature of gouging is post-fact, meaning that when a price movement occurs, we can investigate to determine if it is excessive, exploitative, unrestored, or manifestly unjust.

“Such is a very intricate investigation and the fact of the existence of any increase is not the entire evidence.

“There is a method to analyse the increase and other circumstances leading to it.

“As in the case of pharmacies, we are prosecuting for inordinate increases of certain products during early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For now, the first check with MultiChoice is whether they implement, or intend to, a material change in terms and conditions (of which price is one) without the steps the Commission has mandated as conditions precedent.”

“Gas Sector Will Increase Youth Employment, Economic Growth” – Uzodinma
Related tags :

About Author

FCCPC Explains Engagement With MultiChoice Over Service And Pricing
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

January 5, 20162268

“High Tariffs to Push More Importers Out of Business In 2016” – NAGAFF

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Association of Government-Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, has warned that high import tariffs placed on several goods by the federal gover
Read More
Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 26, 20190399

Oil Price Dips as Fear of Economic Slowdown Looms

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices slipped on Monday, with concerns of a sharp economic slowdown overshadowing support from tighter supply due to OPEC’s production cuts and U.S. sa
Read More
Inspection of Lagos Road COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
February 12, 20200621

Senate Committee Carries Out Oversight Function on Road Projects in Lagos State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate Committee on Works led by Senator Adamu Aliero on Wednesday inspected some Federal Government road projects in Lagos State. The committee during
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.