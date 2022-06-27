FBNQuest Merchant Bank, USAID to Support Youth-Powered Ecosystem

In line with its commitment to deliver impactful community-focused initiatives, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on its Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health program being implemented by Development Alternatives, Inc (DAI) Nigeria in Lagos State.

The bank believes the initiative is one that would ultimately drive economic growth in Nigeria and equip young adults with life-long skills.

The Youth-Powered initiative will empower participants to broaden their outlook on their future plans providing them access to skills, social capital, and resources needed to realise their aspirations through training and mentorship.

The mentorship program aims to improve the health and well-being of urban, low-income adolescents, between the ages of 15 and 19, by increasing voluntary family planning uptake, situating family planning holistically such that it encompasses: enhancing youths with life skills for healthy living and future planning; fostering an enabling social and policy environment for adolescent health and development; and increasing youth workforce readiness, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship to address socioeconomic determinants of adolescent health.

In line with the bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability efforts, the firm continues to seek opportunities to give back to our community and the USAID Youth-Powered Ecosystem program presents the platform to achieve this goal.

The organisation is thrilled with this partnership as it is targeted at young adults with the aim of ensuring that they are not only equipped with a skill but are also inspired to prepare for their future.

A representative from DAI stated that “At DAI we are pleased to collaborate with a reputable organisation like FBNQuest to provide hope for the future of out-of-school adolescents that USAID through the Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health Project is programming for, especially through its livelihood trainings and empowerment.

FBNQuest’s contribution to the skill acquisition training of a few young ones will see many of them take charge of their lives by improving their ability to earn a living. We look forward to such commitments from FBNQuest and other reputable companies so that many more adolescents would benefit; and thereby improve their immediate well-being and achieve their long-term goals”.

Commenting on the partnership, Kayode Akinkugbe, Managing Director/CEO, FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated “We are pleased to have partnered with USAID on this laudable initiative that will promote and drive knowledge and skill development.

“We recognise programs such as these plays a vital role as a catalyst for growth, and we remain committed to equipping our youth with the relevant skills needed to excel.

“We will continue to work with reputable institutions to implement initiatives that will provide access and more opportunities for young leaders to contribute directly to building the Nigerian economy.” He added.

FBNQuest Merchant Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering people empowerment and financial literacy programs, through various partnerships such as its collaboration with EnterpriseNGR on their Youth of Enterprise (YOE) Initiative and Teach for Nigeria, a non-profit organization committed to developing leaders and promoting educational development across the nation.